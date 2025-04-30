Sussex Police searching for missing Horam teen with links to Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne
Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenager from Horam, who also has links to Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne.
The force are seeking to locate 15-year-old Lilly, who was last seen in Hastings at around 2am on Sunday morning (April 27).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Lilly, who is 15 and missing from Horam.
“She was last seen around 2am on Sunday (27 April) in Hastings.
“Lilly is 5'4" and has straight black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her right wrist and two love hearts on her fingers.
“She was last seen wearing black leggings, and carrying a small black bag with a gold chain.
“Lilly has links to Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne.
“If you see Lilly, call 101 quoting reference 222 of 27/04.”