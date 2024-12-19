Sussex Police searching for missing Littlehampton woman with links to Shoreham and Crawley

Sussex Police are searching for a missing woman from Littlehampton.

Police said 20-year-old Ellie was last seen on Friday, November 29.

She has links to Crawley and Shoreham, the force added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Ellie, 20, who is missing from Littlehampton.

Police are searching for Ellie, 20, who is missing from Littlehampton. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“She was last seen on 29 November and has links to Shoreham and Crawley.

“Ellie has long, wavy, light brown hair. Her clothing is unknown.

“If you see Ellie or have any information call 101 quoting serial 433 of 05/12.”

