Sussex Police searching for missing man from Crawley

Sussex Police are searching for a missing man from Crawley.

Police said Rajveen, 44, was last seen on Tuesday, December 3.

Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Rajveen, 44, who is missing from Crawley.

Police are searching for Rajveen, 44, who is missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Rajveen, who is 5’5” with short black hair, was last seen on 3 December.

“Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial 724 of 10/12.”

