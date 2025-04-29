Sussex Police searching for missing Worthing pensioner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are searching for a missing pensioner from Worthing.

The force are seeking to locate 76-year-old Phil, who was last seen in Worthing at around 8.40pm yesterday evening (April 28).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Phil, who is 76 and missing from Worthing?

“He was last seen yesterday evening (Monday 28 April), around 8.40pm in Worthing.

Can you help police find Phil, who is 76 and missing from Worthing? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Phil is 6', of medium build and has short mousy brown hair.

“He was last seen wearing a checked shirt and beige jacket.

“He uses a walking stick.

“If you see Phil, make a report by calling 101 quoting reference 265 of 29/04.”