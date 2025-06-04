The force are seeking to locate 43-year-old Donna, who was last seen in Worthing at around 5.15pm on Tuesday (June 3).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to find Donna who is missing from Worthing?

“The 43-year-old was last seen at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, 3 June in Worthing.

“She is described as 5’6” with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy tracksuit, black t-shirt and white Adidas trainers.

“Donna also has links to Brighton and Littlehampton.

“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should phone 101 quoting serial 1097 of 03/06.”

1 . Sussex Police searching for missing Worthing woman with links to Brighton and Littlehampton Can you help Sussex Police find Donna who is missing from Worthing? Photo: Sussex Police