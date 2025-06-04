Sussex Police searching for missing Worthing woman with links to Brighton and Littlehampton

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Jun 2025, 17:44 BST
Sussex Police are searching for a missing woman from Worthing, who also has links to Brighton and Littlehampton.

The force are seeking to locate 43-year-old Donna, who was last seen in Worthing at around 5.15pm on Tuesday (June 3).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to find Donna who is missing from Worthing?

“The 43-year-old was last seen at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, 3 June in Worthing.

“She is described as 5’6” with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy tracksuit, black t-shirt and white Adidas trainers.

“Donna also has links to Brighton and Littlehampton.

“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should phone 101 quoting serial 1097 of 03/06.”

Can you help Sussex Police find Donna who is missing from Worthing?

1. Sussex Police searching for missing Worthing woman with links to Brighton and Littlehampton

Can you help Sussex Police find Donna who is missing from Worthing? Photo: Sussex Police

The 43-year-old was last seen at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, June 3 in Worthing

2. Sussex Police searching for missing Worthing woman with links to Brighton and Littlehampton

The 43-year-old was last seen at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, June 3 in Worthing Photo: Sussex Police

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice