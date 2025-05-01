Sussex Police searching for missing Worthing woman with links to Crawley and Horsham
Sussex Police are searching for a missing Worthing woman, who has links to Crawley and Horsham.
The force are seeking to locate 39-year-old Bobbie, who was last seen on Monday evening (April 28).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Bobbie, 39, who has been reported missing from Worthing?
“She was last seen on Monday evening (28 April).
“Bobbie has long maroon coloured hair and is 5’ 2”.
“She was wearing a short black Parka jacket, dark dress and dark trainers.
“She has links to Crawley and Horsham.
“If you have seen Bobbie or know where she is, please call 101 quoting serial 0423 of 30/4.”