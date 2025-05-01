Sussex Police searching for missing Worthing woman with links to Crawley and Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police are searching for a missing Worthing woman, who has links to Crawley and Horsham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force are seeking to locate 39-year-old Bobbie, who was last seen on Monday evening (April 28).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Bobbie, 39, who has been reported missing from Worthing?

“She was last seen on Monday evening (28 April).

Have you seen Bobbie, 39, who has been reported missing from Worthing? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Bobbie has long maroon coloured hair and is 5’ 2”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was wearing a short black Parka jacket, dark dress and dark trainers.

“She has links to Crawley and Horsham.

“If you have seen Bobbie or know where she is, please call 101 quoting serial 0423 of 30/4.”