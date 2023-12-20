Sussex Police searching for wanted man who breached court order - Dial 999 if you see him
Police officers in Sussex are searching for a wanted man, who breached a court order.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Dec 2023, 08:58 GMT
Sussex Police said officers are searching for Aaron Payne, 41, who is ‘wanted for breaching the terms of a protective order’.
"Payne has short dark brown hair and brown eyes,” a police appeal read.
"He has links to Brighton, Shoreham, Lancing and Eastbourne and so may have travelled to these areas.
“If you see Payne or have any information which may help locate him, call 999 quoting reference 913 of 7/11.”