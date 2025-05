Police are searching for 54-year-old Deborah, who was last seen in Worthing at 10am on Thursday (May 8).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are seeking to locate Deborah who has been reported missing from Worthing.

“The 54-year-old was last seen at 10am in Worthing on Thursday 8 May.

“Deborah is 5’5” with light brown hair.

“Anyone who sees Deborah or knows her whereabouts is urged to call 101 and quote serial 282 of 09/05.”