Sussex Police secure closure order against property in Crawley after persistent drug dealing and antisocial behaviour
Police said issues at a flat in Hickstead House, Downland Place, Southgate, were impacting heavily on the community.
Police worked with Hyde Housing to obtain a full closure order for three months, which was granted by Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 21, Sussex Police confirmed.
PCSO Ryan Hawker, pictured, said: “Drug dealing and the antisocial behaviour associated with drugs has a significant impact on the local and business community.
“We continue to work with our partners to tackle antisocial behaviour to make the community a safer place.”
