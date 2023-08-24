Sussex Police secure closure order against property in Crawley after persistent drug dealing and antisocial behaviour

Sussex Police have secured a closure order against a property in Crawley due to persistent drug dealing and antisocial behaviour.

Police said issues at a flat in Hickstead House, Downland Place, Southgate, were impacting heavily on the community.

Police worked with Hyde Housing to obtain a full closure order for three months, which was granted by Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 21, Sussex Police confirmed.

PCSO Ryan Hawker, pictured, said: “Drug dealing and the antisocial behaviour associated with drugs has a significant impact on the local and business community.

Sussex Police have secured a closure order against a property in Crawley due to persistent drug dealing and antisocial behaviour. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“We continue to work with our partners to tackle antisocial behaviour to make the community a safer place.”

