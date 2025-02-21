Sussex Police secure closure order for Newhaven property linked to drug related incidents

Sussex Police have announced that they have secured a closure order on a flat in Newhaven.

Police said the flat in Eastside Place, Railway Road, was linked to ‘several anti-social behaviour, disorder and drug related incidents’.

They said the application for the closure was heard at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 11, and was granted in full.

The address was closed on the same day and is set to to remain closed for three months, police said, adding that the occupant was removed by police to find alternative accommodation.

Neighbourhood policing Inspector John Adams said: “Residents had been subjected to anti-social and violent incidents for several months. We hope that the effect of the closure order will give residents much needed respite from the impact and intrusion these incidents have had on their lives. Officers would like to thank both the landlords of Eastside Place and the other residents who cooperated with police throughout. We would always encourage individuals to report anti-social behaviour, reports from the local community help to build a map of crime in localised areas, which assist when handling matters such as court closure orders, as well as our day-to-day patrols.”

Police said anyone with concerns or information about anti-social behaviour can report it online or call 101.