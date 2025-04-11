Sussex Police seek witnesses after altercation in Hastings on Mothers’ Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses to an altercation on a Hastings street on Mothers’ Day (Sunday, March 30).

Police said the incident involved a man and woman by a Volkswagen T-ROC car in White Rock Gardens, junction of Falaise Road, between 4.45pm and 5.15pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “There were a number of people attending a show at the White Rock Theatre nearby, who may have witnessed the incident.

“We would urge anyone who saw the altercation to get in touch and would ask motorists to check their dashcam for that time to see if it recorded what happened. Please contact police on 101 or online quoting serial 0929 of 6/4.”