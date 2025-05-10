Sussex Police seeking to locate missing Brighton man with links to Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are searching for a missing Brighton man who has links to Hastings.

The force are seeking to locate 32-year-old Stefan, who was last seen at 4pm in Brighton on Tuesday (May 6).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are seeking to locate Stefan who has been reported missing from Brighton.

“Stefan is 5’10” with long brown hair tied up in a bun and a beard.

“He was last seen wearing a dark grey tracksuit with white and grey trainers.

“He also has links to Hastings.

“Anyone who sees Stefan or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 101 and quote serial 1149 of 06/05.”