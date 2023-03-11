Sussex Police seize crack cocaine, heroin from across county line in crackdown

Drugs and weapons worth thousands of pounds have been taken off the streets as part of a campaign by Sussex Police which saw multiple arrests across Sussex.

Nearly 400 packages of crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs were seized in an effort to tackle drugs coming into the area across county borders.

The campaign by Sussex Police resulted in more than £15,000 in cash seized as well as cannabis and phones. Overall, 27 people were arrested.

Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, said: County Lines drug dealing is a destructive crime and the impact expands far beyond just those who are directly involved. It affects those young people groomed into gangs, their families, those buying drugs, as well as the safety of our county’s road networks and the wider community.

“This intensification week has once again been a success and highlights the good work of not only Sussex’s specialist units but of officers and partners as they continue to detect and disrupt criminals travelling into and around Sussex.

“The week also presents an opportunity for parents, carers and professionals to be educated about spotting the signs of exploitation and coercion as well as the catalysts that start a dangerous chain of events for young people making life-changing decisions.”

‘County Lines’ drug dealing involves criminals from large, urban areas deal drugs in smaller areas such as Sussex across county borders.

In Brighton, stop checks on vehicles and people resulted in 13 arrests as well as £15,000 in cash being seized, as well as three weapons.

