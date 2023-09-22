Police seized weapons and thousands of pounds worth of drugs during a crackdown on knife crime and serious violence this summer in Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In six weeks, officers seized more than 25 knives and offensive weapons and made 37 arrests. They carried out 100 stop searches, seized more than £50,000 of Class A drugs, and recovered £16,000 cash.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings between July 20 and August 26, Sussex Police worked with community partners and stakeholders to remove knives from the streets of Sussex and provide engagement and education opportunities for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The activity complements the force’s year-round activity to combat knife crime and serious violence, known as Operation Safety, which has a primary focus on reducing knife crime committed in public spaces against young people.

Police seized weapons and thousands of pounds worth of drugs during a crackdown on knife crime and serious violence this summer in Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Yates, force lead for knife crime and serious violence, said: “Our officers’ work this summer has highlighted the importance of our fight against knife crime. We have removed offensive weapons, harmful substances, and dangerous offenders from the streets of Sussex and will continue to do so 365 days a year.

“Whilst seizing weapons is our ultimate goal, engaging with our communities and speaking with young people is key in diverting from criminality. Working with partners, we can offer support and guidance to anyone concerned about knife crime – whether that’s for themselves or on behalf of someone else.”

Both uniformed and plain-clothed officers carried out patrols, stop searches, and warrants, and used knife arches and wands to disrupt criminal activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In West Sussex, officers seized 22 weapons and made 20 arrests. Police also recovered £41,440 of Class A drugs, £7,530 of Class B drugs, and £14,018 of cash.

Across East Sussex, Operation Valley teams recovered £7,040 of Class A drugs, £12,810 of Class B drugs, and £1,200 of cash. Eleven arrests were made and four weapons were removed.

Officers in Brighton and Hove made five arrests and seized £2,640 of Class A drugs, £930 of Class B drugs, and more than £1,000 of cash.

Alongside the operational activity, officers engaged with the local community to address concerns and educate young people about the severity of carrying a knife, meeting and speaking with more than 2,500 people during the course of the operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout August, Sussex Police teamed up with the Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation to deliver free football sessions in Eastbourne, attracting more than 350 attendees. Three afternoons a week youngsters aged 11 plus were able to train and play the game with the Premier League Kicks Programme, part-funded by Operation Safety.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, said: “Every day Sussex Police work hard to reduce knife-related crimes in our county. Senseless stabbings can be deadly or life changing and they make our communities fearful. The summer crackdown, in addition to the on-going year-round operation, has seen dangerous weapons seized and thousands of pounds worth of drugs taken off of the streets.