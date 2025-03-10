Sussex Police seize over £1.7 million of drugs in organised crime crackdown

Sussex officers joined national and regional partners to target organised crime groups suspected of involvement in drug supply and wider exploitation.

Warrants were carried out at 19 addresses across the county.

Seventeen people were arrested and 1,740 cannabis plants were seized, with an estimated value of £1,740,000, police confirmed.

Police added that more than £15,000 cash was also seized, as well as Class A drugs and £2,000 of criminal property.

Warrants included officers from East Sussex’s Tactical Enforcement Unit targeting a property in Maple Road, Eastbourne, on February 19.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Around 500 cannabis plants were found inside an industrial building and two men found inside were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants.

“Eljohn Majika and Klevis Kurtie, both 22 and of no fixed address, were subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to the offences at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 20.

“They have been remanded in custody to await sentencing on March 20, at a court to be confirmed.

“Following further enquiries, a 29-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of production of class B drugs and has been released on police bail.

“On February 27, warrants at two properties in Brighton resulted in seven people being charged with drug supply.”

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Dias said: “Partnership operations such as these are crucial in disrupting the organised crime groups who spread so much harm through our communities.

“The destruction caused by the illegal drug trade stretches far beyond the dangerous substances themselves.

“Drug trade goes hand in hand with violence and the exploitation of vulnerable people, including children. It fuels anti-social behaviour and other crimes that tear at the fabric of our neighbourhoods.

“We will continue to work with our partners all year round to make Sussex an inhospitable place to trade drugs, while safeguarding those most at risk.

“If you know of anyone involved in the supply of drugs or know where cannabis is being grown, you can report to police in confidence online or via 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

