Sussex Police Sergeant ‘overwhelmed’ to be nominated for national award

A Police Bravery Awards nominee says he felt ‘overwhelmed’ to be recognised nationally for his heroics.

Sergeant Alec Barrett, of the Brighton Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), was among a select few officers shortlisted for the prestigious event, after he put himself in harm’s way to protect members of public from serious violence.

Without any consideration of his own safety, he intervened when he spotted a group of men attacking innocent people in Brighton in April 2023.

He received multiple blows as he tackled the offenders, which resulted in life-changing injuries including a fractured eye socket.

But despite the profound impact the incident has had on him and his family, Sgt Barrett said: “If I had to do it again, I certainly would.”

Speaking at the annual event in London on Thursday (July 11), he added: “I’m almost overwhelmed, it’s just crazy. I’m so happy to be here and to be recognised amongst everyone else.

“Their levels of bravery have been ridiculously high, and I’m just really glad and lucky to be in the same place as them.”

His Inspector, Nicola Fisher, said: “Sgt Barrett has been with Brighton and Hove NPT for several years now, and is a shining example of an officer and supervisor. His hard work and dedication is recognised across the force.

“He – like so many others – has put himself in harm’s way to protect the public, and his nomination for this prestigious award is fully deserved.”

Sgt Barrett was also commended by Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner.

She said: “Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public and catch criminals.

“The actions of Sgt Alec Barrett, when faced with such a challenging and unpredictable situation, exemplified his sheer courage and selfless determination to keep people safe.

“Despite the physical and emotional impact of the assault, Sgt Barrett’s passion and commitment to serving the community of Sussex has never wavered.

“It is testament to his character that he continues to show the utmost pride and professionalism in his work, so much so that he was named the Chief Constable’s Sussex Police Officer of the Year for 2023.

“Sgt Barrett is a credit to policing and is thoroughly deserving of this nomination.”

Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne added: “Sgt Barrett has demonstrated exceptional levels of courage by advancing towards unknown danger to prevent further harm to the public.

“He embodies Sussex Police’s values of keeping people safe and preventing crime and he stands as a shining example of the bravery and determination that our Sussex officers uphold every day.

“Even when Sgt Barrett found himself in extreme physical danger, he did not hesitate to continue discharging his duty – serving with true selflessness, diligence and integrity. I congratulate Sgt Barrett on his thoroughly deserved nomination and his ongoing commitment to the safety of our county.”