Sussex Police have issued five safety tips ahead of Halloween.

Residents are advised to continue to be vigilant when opening the door to strangers or unexpected callers.

One way to deter unwanted trick or treaters on October 31 is to print and display the 'no trick or treaters' poster.

If you feel unsafe:

Don’t open your door if you’re unsure who is there. Use your spyhole, look out of a window, and use your door chain if you do decide to open your door.

Have a contact number of a close relative or good neighbour to hand by your telephone, just in case you need to phone them.

If you are part of a Neighbourhood Watch scheme, let your coordinator know that you will be on your own at Halloween. If you are a coordinator, please identity people in your scheme that may be vulnerable and offer them reassurance.

If you are driving on the evening of October 31, remember that excited children may be crossing the road unexpectedly, so slow down in residential areas and take extra care.

There will be increased patrols this Halloween to deter any anti-social behaviour; officers will be quick to disperse groups of people who are found to be causing a nuisance.

Sussex Police will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour at any time of the year.

To report anti-social behaviour please report online.

If you feel threatened, in an emergency, or if a crime is in progress, call 999.