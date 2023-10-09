Sussex Police shut down cannabis factory inside East Sussex property – Dozens of plants seized
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit attended the address in Reigate Road, Brighton after a call from neighbours.
Police said neighbours had noticed men digging outside the address in an effort to abstract electricity.
When confronted by the neighbours, the men ran from the area, Sussex Police added.
Police said the area had to be made safe by UK Power Networks, causing a road closure in the area.
Officers attended soon afterwards, and more than 50 cannabis plants were found growing in the upstairs floors of the property.
There was also evidence that the downstairs area of the property was being equipped to cultivate more plants, Sussex Police added.
Police said all the plants have since been seized and destroyed after officers attended the address on September 30.
Chief Inspector Karrie Bohanna said: “This was a significant operation where criminals were illegally abstracting electricity for use in the cultivation of cannabis.
“The criminals put their own safety and the safety of other residents in danger by doing so.
“Fortunately we have seized the drugs which have been destroyed, and the area has been made safe.
“Our Specialist Enforcement Unit officers acted quickly upon intelligence supplied from members of the public.
“It demonstrates our determination to disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.
“We encourage people to report drug-dealing, suspicious activity and anti-social behaviour to us, as it helps to inform our response and protect our communities.”