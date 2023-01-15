Sussex Police are taking a stand against abuse after three officers were seriously assaulted while carrying out their duties yesterday (January 14).

Two of the three officers who were abused, a spokesperson said, had to attend hospital for their injuries after performing their jobs and protecting the public.

“This is not acceptable,” the statement, posted to social media, says.

"We are fortunate to have committed police officers who signed up to protect vulnerable people and make our towns and communities a safer place; they did not sign up to be assaulted, insulted, or abused.It is not part of the job.”

The spokesperson added that such attacks not only directly impact the victims and their colleagues, they reduce the force’s capacity to protect our communities, since fewer officers will be available during emergencies.

“Assaults on our officers and other emergency workers will not be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to ensure those responsible for such attacks are brought to justice,” the spokesperson said.

