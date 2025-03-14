Sussex Police staff member convicted of drink driving offence

A Sussex Police staff member has been banned from driving after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said that Jeremy Talman, 63, who works as mobile engineer for Sussex Police, was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of driving a police vehicle on duty on the A27 Chichester bypass while under the influence of alcohol.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “His breath test revealed there was 42 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. He was suspended from duty and charged with the offence.

“Talman appeared before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 11 and admitted the charge. He was disqualified from driving for three years, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.”

