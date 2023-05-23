Sussex Police are ‘still searching’ for a wanted man with links to Crawley.

Police said Skenderbe Estrefi, 27, is wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences.

“He is described as medium build, with short dark hair, and is known to have links to Crawley.

Sussex Police are 'still searching' for 27-year-old Skenderbe Estrefi, who is wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Please call 999 if you see him, quoting reference 47220110507.