Sussex Police ‘still searching’ for wanted man with links to Crawley – Dial 999 if you see him

Sussex Police are ‘still searching’ for a wanted man with links to Crawley.
By Matt Pole
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:16 BST

Police said Skenderbe Estrefi, 27, is wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re still searching for 27-year-old Skenderbe Estrefi, who is wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences.

“He is described as medium build, with short dark hair, and is known to have links to Crawley.

Sussex Police are 'still searching' for 27-year-old Skenderbe Estrefi, who is wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police are 'still searching' for 27-year-old Skenderbe Estrefi, who is wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
“Please call 999 if you see him, quoting reference 47220110507.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”