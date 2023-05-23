Police said Skenderbe Estrefi, 27, is wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re still searching for 27-year-old Skenderbe Estrefi, who is wanted for failing to appear at court for drink-driving and other road traffic offences.
“He is described as medium build, with short dark hair, and is known to have links to Crawley.
“Please call 999 if you see him, quoting reference 47220110507.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”