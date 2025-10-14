Sussex Police tactical firearms unit patrols lead to multiple convictions

Proactive patrols by Sussex Police’s Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) have led to a series of convictions.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “On 31 August, officers were in an unmarked vehicle in Landsdowne Road, Hove, when they spotted a car suspected to be linked to drugs supply.

They signalled for the car to stop but it made off from the scene, however officers were able to box in the vehicle following a short pursuit which ended in nearby Eaton Road.

The driver of the car was identified as Ramin Qadir, 25, of no fixed address.

“He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence.

"He pleaded guilty to all offences and was given a 12-month community order when he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

"Another vehicle was stopped in similar circumstances in Holland Road, Hove, on 30 August. On this occasion, a quantity of cash and drugs were recovered.

"Rei Fera, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with being in possession of Class A drugs (20 wraps of cocaine) and acquiring or possessing criminal property (£1,000 cash).

"He admitted both offences and at Lewes Crown Court on 30 September he was committed to prison for 16 months.

"On 12 September, officers pursued a vehicle to The Causeway, Brighton, where a passenger was searched and found to be in possession of a quantity of cash and drugs.

“Naser, Bici, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), which pleaded guilty to.

"He was remanded in custody and appeared at Lewes Crown Court on 13 October, where he was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment.

“On 19 September, officers in an unmarked vehicle pulled over a moped which was previously linked to drugs supply in Clifton Street, Brighton.

"The rider was detained for a search and identified as Rafael Junior Andrade Ferreira, 31, of no fixed address.

"A number of substances were found and Ferreira was subsequently arrested and charged with disqualified driving, driving without insurance and possession of Class B drugs (ketamine and cannabis).

"He pleaded guilty and was due to be sentenced at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 30 September but failed to attend, and a warrant is out for his arrest.”

Inspector Rob Hart, of the Sussex Police Tactical Firearms Unit, said: “These outcomes are as a result of proactive patrols carried out by our officers, seeking to protect the public and bring offenders to justice.

“A common misconception is that TFU officers only respond to spontaneous firearms incidents, but that is not the case. We are specially trained and multi-skilled to respond to a variety of incidents, such as assaults, public order or road traffic collisions.

“This is in addition to our proactive patrols, specifically around the 30mph road network. Ultimately, we cannot be everywhere all the time, but we could be anywhere at any time.”