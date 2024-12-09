There will be increased drug testing of motorists on roads as part of Sussex Police’s annual crackdown on drivers over the limit.

Additional patrols will be in place as part of the nationwide campaign to tackle drink and drug driving called Operation Limit.

"There were 71 arrests for drink and drug driving in the first week of our campaign,” the police announced on social media on Monday (December 9).

"That's 71 people who have put their lives and countless others at risk.

“In December we are intensifying our patrols and running road-side check points to catch drivers who are over the legal limit for drugs and alcohol.

“Thank you to those who report suspected drink and drug drivers to us. We cannot be everywhere, but our officers could be anywhere, especially with your help.

“You could save someone’s life by reporting drink or drug driving.”

Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner, who also is the roads policing lead for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Driving while intoxicated through alcohol or drugs destroys lives, but tragically every day we still see reckless drivers getting behind the wheel.

“They are putting themselves and all other road users at risk. People who consume alcohol or drugs and then drive need to be stopped.

“Our campaign aims to save lives by deterring people from drink and drug-driving, and to deal robustly with offenders.

“We urge the public to persuade friends and loved ones not to get behind the wheel if they have consumed alcohol or drugs, and if that fails, for them to report those drivers to the police so they can be stopped before they cause a needless fatality.”

The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include:

• Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;

• A minimum 12-month ban;

• An unlimited fine;

• A possible prison sentence;

• A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

• An increase in your car insurance costs;

• Difficulty travelling to countries such as the USA.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

1 . Photos show police carrying out vehicle stops in Sussex amid winter crackdown on drink and drug drivers Dozens of vehicles have already been stopped as police launch a fresh crackdown on drink and drug drivers in Sussex. Roads policing officers are carrying out robust enforcement in December – with photos showing an operation on Broadwater Road in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

