Sussex Police to visit high risk domestic abuse victims in the run up to Christmas

As the festive season approaches, Sussex Police and their partners are intensifying efforts to protect victims of domestic abuse during a time when they are often at their most vulnerable.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the banner of Operation Hope, the initiative aims to safeguard individuals and deter perpetrators.

Statistics show that incidents of domestic abuse tend to rise over the Christmas period, highlighting the importance of proactive engagement with both high-risk victims and offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the coming weeks, officers and specialist support workers will carry out discreet safeguarding visits to individuals identified as being at high risk of domestic abuse.

As the festive season approaches, Sussex Police and their partners are intensifying efforts to protect victims of domestic abuse during a time when they are often at their most vulnerable. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The highest-harm perpetrators are managed through Sussex Police’s Complex Domestic Abuse and Stalking Unit (CDASU), which works to limit their ability to reoffend while collaborating with partner agencies to encourage behaviour change.

Officers from the CDASU will be actively engaging with these perpetrators throughout the festive season.

Operation Hope builds on Sussex Police’s commitment to tackling domestic abuse, following its recent support for the UN’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence – a global campaign aimed at preventing and eliminating violence against women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Lewis said: “Christmas should be a time of joy and celebration, but sadly for some people, more time at home means they are at a greater risk of violence and abuse.

“Domestic abuse devastates lives every day of the year, and we and our partners remain committed to protecting victims, whatever the occasion. For those who need extra support or protection during this festive season, our message is clear: we are here for you.

“If you are in an abusive or controlling relationship, please know that you are not alone, and help is available.”

Anyone in need of support can report to Sussex Police via 101, online, or by calling 999 in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online reports can include instructions on how to clear browsing history to ensure safety.

If calling 999 and unable to speak, pressing 55 will connect callers to the police automatically.

Sussex Police employs specialist investigative teams to handle domestic abuse cases and offers discreet video call interviews to respond efficiently to victims.

Additionally, the force leads a multi-agency domestic abuse perpetrator project targeting the highest-risk, most dangerous offenders to reduce harm and repeat victimisation.

Further support is available through Safe Space Sussex.