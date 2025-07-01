Sussex Police urge ninja sword surrender before ban

Sussex Police are supporting a nationwide scheme to allow owners of ninja swords to surrender them as part of the force’s ongoing efforts to tackle knife crime and serious violence.

Forces across England and Wales will be holding the surrender and compensation scheme ahead of changes in legislation which are due to come into force from August 1, banning ninja swords.

It will become illegal to possess, sell, manufacture, and transport these dangerous weapons, marking a major step forward in making our communities safer.

Chief Inspector Jim Loader, force lead for serious violence and knife crime, said: “Following the successful zombie knife and machete surrender scheme last year, which saw 155 weapons handed in across Sussex, we will be joining other forces nationally throughout July to operate a surrender scheme focused on ninja swords.

Sussex Police are supporting a nationwide surrender and compensation scheme which runs from July 1 to July 31. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Owners can surrender weapons throughout July to designated police stations, with no questions asked about where the weapon came from.

“We remind everyone using the surrender scheme to wrap your weapon in newspaper, bubble wrap, or cloth, then place it in a sturdy bag or box that’s completely sealed, and to go directly to the surrender location without making stops.

“Making our communities safe is our top priority, and these weapons have no place in public or private.

“The vital changes to legislation from August 1 will ban ninja swords.”

The scheme is part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to tackle serious violence.

Recent amendments to the Criminal Justice Act 1988 classify ninja swords as prohibited offensive weapons.

Ninja swords are defined as:

a blade whose length is at least 14 inches, but no more than 24 inches

a primary straight cutting edge,

a secondary straight cutting edge

a blunt spine, and

either a tanto style point or a reversed tanto style point.

Those handing in ninja swords between July 1 and July 31 can claim compensation if they make the claim at the same time as surrendering the weapon at a designated police station.

Compensation is £5 per weapon if the ninja sword was purchased on or prior to March 27, 2025.

If members of the public believe their weapon is worth more than £5, they may be able to make a claim for a higher amount by providing evidence such as a receipt.

Weapons can be surrendered at the following police stations:

Eastbourne – Grove Road

Hastings

Worthing – Chatsworth Road

Crawley

Brighton

Chichester

Members of the public can surrender other weapons during this period which we will retain and dispose of, however owners will not be able to claim compensation for these.

Find more detailed guidance visit: https://www.sussex.police.uk/police-forces/sussex-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/serious-violence/.