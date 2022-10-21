Sussex Police urge people selling cars privately to be aware of distraction techniques used to commit criminal damage and lower the vehicle's value
People who are selling their car privately are being urged by Sussex Police to be aware of criminals using distraction techniques to commit criminal damage and lower the value of a vehicle.
Police said there has been a small number of reports from people across Sussex about this.
The criminals contact the person who is selling the vehicle and arrange a time to view it, Sussex Police added.
Police have reported that a group of people will arrive to pick up the vehicle and while one of them distracts the victim, the others pour liquids and other substances into the coolant causing damage to the vehicle.
After this, the criminals offer a significantly lower price than what it had been advertised for, police added.
If it isn’t sold, the victim is then left with the costs of repair, Sussex Police said.
Detectives are keen to speak with three men who may have information which could help them with their enquiries.
Anyone who has information which could help detectives with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 937 of 13/10.