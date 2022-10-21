Police said there has been a small number of reports from people across Sussex about this.

The criminals contact the person who is selling the vehicle and arrange a time to view it, Sussex Police added.

Police have reported that a group of people will arrive to pick up the vehicle and while one of them distracts the victim, the others pour liquids and other substances into the coolant causing damage to the vehicle.

Detectives are keen to speak with three men (pictured) who may have information which could help them with their enquiries regarding criminals using distraction techniques to commit damage and lower the value of vehicles being sold privately in Sussex. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

After this, the criminals offer a significantly lower price than what it had been advertised for, police added.

If it isn’t sold, the victim is then left with the costs of repair, Sussex Police said.

Detectives are keen to speak with three men who may have information which could help them with their enquiries.