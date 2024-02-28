Sussex Police ‘urgently looking’ for missing girls from Crawley – Pair ‘believed to have travelled to London by train’
Eden, 13, and Edith, 12, are believed to have travelled to London by train, Sussex Police said.
Posting on X, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently looking for Eden, 13, and Edith, 12, who are missing from Crawley.
“They are believed to have travelled to London by train.
“Eden is 5'3" and has long dark brown hair. Edith is 5' and has long dark brown hair.
“Call 999 quoting serial 1226 of 27/02.”
