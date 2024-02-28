Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eden, 13, and Edith, 12, are believed to have travelled to London by train, Sussex Police said.

Posting on X, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently looking for Eden, 13, and Edith, 12, who are missing from Crawley.

“They are believed to have travelled to London by train.

are urgently looking for Eden, 13, (left) and Edith, 12, who are missing from Crawley. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

“Eden is 5'3" and has long dark brown hair. Edith is 5' and has long dark brown hair.

“Call 999 quoting serial 1226 of 27/02.”

