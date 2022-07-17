Sussex Police 'urgently' searching for missing 87-year-old in Worthing

John Charles Betts may have been at Worthing seafront today (Sunday, July 17), according to Sussex Police.
Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen John Charles Betts in Worthing? The 87-year-old has been reported missing and may have been at Worthing seafront today.
"We are worried for John & urgently want to locate him.”
If you see him, please call 999 immediately and quote serial 898 of 17/07.