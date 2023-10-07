BREAKING
Sussex Police are ‘urgently searching’ for a missing man who was ‘last seen in Polegate’.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Oct 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST
Police said James, 34, was last seen at around 1pm today [October 7].

Sussex Police said there are ‘serious concerns for his welfare’, and he may have travelled to Eastbourne or Crowborough.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently searching for missing James.

Police said James, 34, was last seen in Polegate around 1pm on Saturday (October 7) and there are serious concerns for his welfare. Picture courtesy of Sussex PolicePolice said James, 34, was last seen in Polegate around 1pm on Saturday (October 7) and there are serious concerns for his welfare. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
“James, 34, was last seen in Polegate around 1pm on Saturday (7 October) and there are serious concerns for his welfare.

“He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts, and black trainers, and has visible neck tattoos.

“James may have travelled to Eastbourne or Crowborough.

“If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 623 of 07/10.”