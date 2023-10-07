Sussex Police ‘urgently searching’ for missing man ‘last seen in Polegate’ – may have travelled to Eastbourne or Crowborough
Sussex Police are ‘urgently searching’ for a missing man who was ‘last seen in Polegate’.
Police said James, 34, was last seen at around 1pm today [October 7].
Sussex Police said there are ‘serious concerns for his welfare’, and he may have travelled to Eastbourne or Crowborough.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently searching for missing James.
“He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts, and black trainers, and has visible neck tattoos.
“James may have travelled to Eastbourne or Crowborough.
“If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 623 of 07/10.”