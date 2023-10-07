Sussex Police are ‘urgently searching’ for a missing man who was ‘last seen in Polegate’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said James, 34, was last seen at around 1pm today [October 7].

Sussex Police said there are ‘serious concerns for his welfare’, and he may have travelled to Eastbourne or Crowborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently searching for missing James.

Police said James, 34, was last seen in Polegate around 1pm on Saturday (October 7) and there are serious concerns for his welfare. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“James, 34, was last seen in Polegate around 1pm on Saturday (7 October) and there are serious concerns for his welfare.

“He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts, and black trainers, and has visible neck tattoos.

“James may have travelled to Eastbourne or Crowborough.