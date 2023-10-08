Sussex Police ‘urgently searching’ for missing Newhaven woman who has links to Horsham and Burgess Hill areas
Sussex Police are ‘urgently searching’ for a missing woman from Newhaven who has links to the Horsham and Burgess Hill areas
Police said Tina, 42, was last seen in Newhaven at around 4.30pm on Friday, October 6.
Concerns are growing for her welfare, Sussex Police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently searching for 42-year-old Tina, who is missing from Newhaven.
“She is described as 5’ 9” and of medium build, with long black hair. She has pierced ears, a pierced eyebrow and has a poppy tattoo on her arm. She may be wearing a grey jumper.
“Tina has links to the Horsham and Burgess Hill areas.
“If you see her or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 1042 of 07/10.”