Sussex Police ‘urgently searching’ for missing Newhaven woman who has links to Horsham and Burgess Hill areas

Sussex Police are ‘urgently searching’ for a missing woman from Newhaven who has links to the Horsham and Burgess Hill areas

Police said Tina, 42, was last seen in Newhaven at around 4.30pm on Friday, October 6.

Concerns are growing for her welfare, Sussex Police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently searching for 42-year-old Tina, who is missing from Newhaven.

“Tina was last seen in the town around 4.30pm on Friday (6 October) and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“She is described as 5’ 9” and of medium build, with long black hair. She has pierced ears, a pierced eyebrow and has a poppy tattoo on her arm. She may be wearing a grey jumper.

“Tina has links to the Horsham and Burgess Hill areas.