Sussex Police ‘urgently seeking’ missing Crawley man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police are ‘urgently seeking to locate’ a missing man from Crawley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said 33-year-old George was last seen the Tilgate area today (January 30).

The force have asked the public to dial 999 if they see George or know his whereabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently seeking to locate George who has been reporting missing from Crawley.

Police are urgently seeking to locate George who has been reporting missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 33-year-old was last seen in the Tilgate area today (January 30).

“He is slim and bald, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark jogging bottoms and white trainers.

“Anyone who sees George or knows his whereabouts should call 999 and quote serial 435 of 30/01.”