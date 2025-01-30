Sussex Police ‘urgently seeking’ missing Crawley man
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Police are ‘urgently seeking to locate’ a missing man from Crawley.
Police said 33-year-old George was last seen the Tilgate area today (January 30).
The force have asked the public to dial 999 if they see George or know his whereabouts.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently seeking to locate George who has been reporting missing from Crawley.
“The 33-year-old was last seen in the Tilgate area today (January 30).
“He is slim and bald, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark jogging bottoms and white trainers.
“Anyone who sees George or knows his whereabouts should call 999 and quote serial 435 of 30/01.”