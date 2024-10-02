Sussex Police 'urgently seeking' missing woman from Haywards Heath
Stacey, 50, was last heard from after 11am on Wednesday, October 2.
She is 5’6” with short blonde hair and glasses, and may be wearing a grey waterproof jacket and black leggings.
Stacey may also be driving a grey Ford Kuga.
She has links to Essex and to Kent.
Officers are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who sees her should call 999 and quote serial 532 of 02/10.
