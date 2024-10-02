Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are ‘urgently seeking to locate’ a missing woman from Haywards Heath.

Stacey, 50, was last heard from after 11am on Wednesday, October 2.

She is 5’6” with short blonde hair and glasses, and may be wearing a grey waterproof jacket and black leggings.

Stacey may also be driving a grey Ford Kuga.

Sussex Police are urgently seeking to locate Stacey who has been reported missing from Haywards Heath. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

She has links to Essex and to Kent.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who sees her should call 999 and quote serial 532 of 02/10.

