Sussex Police ‘urgently seeking to locate’ missing 88-year-old woman from Brighton

By Matt Pole
Published 7th May 2025, 16:17 BST
Sussex Police are ‘urgently seeking to locate’ a missing 88-year-old woman from Brighton.

Police are searching for Bernice, who was last seen boarding a 1X bus at Brighton Marina at about 1.30pm this afternoon (May 7).

Officer are concerned for her welfare, and have asked the public to call 999 immediately if they see her or know her whereabouts.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently seeking to locate Bernice who has gone missing in Brighton.

Police are urgently seeking to locate Bernice who has gone missing in Brighton. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 88-year-old was last seen boarding a 1X bus at Brighton Marina at about 1.30pm on 7 May.

“She is of slight build, with short grey hair and wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue hat, and carried a small black bag.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone who sees Bernice or knows her whereabouts should call 999 and quote serial 712 of 07/05.”

