Sussex Police ‘urgently seeking to locate’ missing teen
Police are searching for 19-year-old Samuel, who was last seen at around 11.45am on Sunday, September 14.
Officers are concerned for his welfare.
The force have asked the public to call 999 immediately if they see Samuel, or know his whereabouts.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently seeking to locate Samuel who is missing from Wiltshire.
“The 19-year-old was last seen around 11.45am on Sunday (14 September).
“Samuel is 6'3" with ginger hair and a short beard and moustache.
“He has links to Bishopdown in Wiltshire.
“Officers are concerned for his welfare.
“Anyone who sees Samuel or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote serial 1262 of 14/09.”