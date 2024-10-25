Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As schools come up to their first half-term of the year, Sussex Police engaged with hundreds over the month of September.

More than 50 lessons were given out by officers to secondary and primary schools on a range of subjects including; online safety, the role of Neighbourhood Youth Officers (NYO), drugs, the law, hate crime, anti-social behaviour and reporting crime.

This was crucial to show the community the force’s work and the breadth of what NYO do day-to-day.

Sussex Police also visited a number of children who the NYO are working with, to encourage them to report crime and stay safe in their communities.

Working alongside their partners, weekly drop-ins will take place at West Sussex Alternative Provision College to give children the opportunity to speak with officers.

In September, Operation Parkside took place in Barnham and Chichester, which gave the community, businesses, commuters and school children the opportunity to engage with officers and give feedback to the force on anti-social behaviour around the rail network.

This added to Sussex Police’s hotspot patrols across the month in key locations identified to anti-social behaviour.

Next week, October 28, Op Parkside will take place once again alongside the police’s partners, this time in Worthing and Littlehampton.

A number of young offenders were also handed reboot services, a scheme to divert them away from the criminal justice system at an early age.

For more information on Reboot, click here: Sussex Early Intervention Programme | Sussex Police

Police Sergeant Amy McAlees said: “Our work in the community is so important, and finding ways to engage with children and young people is paramount.

“If we intervene early, it means we give those who may offend a chance to divert from a life of crime.

“We work with partners every day and ensure children are provided with the best possible start.

“September and October are crucial to ensure we can do our bit at the start of a school year to discuss any concerns and explain the crime and how policing works.

“All of this is on top of our teams who provide a 24 hours a day, seven days a week service to keep residents and our communities safe.”

For more information on Sussex Police’s work with children and young people, click here: Children and young people | Sussex Police

If you have any information or would like to report a crime, contact police online or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.