Sussex Police want witnesses after report of 22-year-old found with stab wounds in Crawley
Police said emergency services were called just after 4.30am on Thursday, June 19, to a report of a 22-year-old man found with stab wounds in Valley Drive.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The victim reported being assaulted at Three Bridges railway station, with the suspect believed to have fled in the direction of Somerley Drive. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
“A search of the area was carried out by officers, including an armed response unit, but no arrests have been made at this time. A visible police presence remains in the area while enquiries continue.
“It is believed the incident happened between 12am and 4.30am. Officers are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious or have relevant information to come forward.”
Police said they want to find CCTV or dashcam footage from Valley Drive and Somerley Drive that was captured between 12am and 4.30am on Thursday, June 19. They said reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 178 of 19/06.