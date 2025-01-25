Sussex Police warmly welcomes new faces to the force
The event took place at the East Sussex National in Uckfield, and 74 officers took their oath to King Charles III in front of family members and special guests.
With recruits joining the force from three different entry routes, 28 officers have begun their journey through the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA), 27 through the Police Constable Entry Programme (PCEP), and 19 through the Detective Constable Entry Programme (DCEP).
Chief Constable, Jo Shiner said: "It's been a true pleasure to welcome 74 new Constables to Sussex Police.
"I am excited to see the fantastic contributions they make within our communities as they embark on their careers.
"These officers are joining an organisation dedicated to excellence, integrity, community protection and bringing criminals to justice.
"We extend our warm welcome as we work together in continuing to uphold the core values of policing, committed to making a meaningful and positive difference, while proudly serving the people of Sussex."
PC Pieter Classens, an officer from the latest intake, started his journey as a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), working in Crawley.
When he was asked what inspired him to take the dive, he said: "I happen to be one of those late starters, having joined as a PCSO at age 44, and now a PC at 47!
"My dream was always to join the police, however, life always ended up changing circumstances for me; marriage, children, studying for my degree.
"Regardless, I'm finally here, and I cannot wait to start my training in January, despite probably being the oldest on the cohort, again!"
PC Katie Edwards was also asked what motivated her to become a Police Constable.
She said: "I’ve come from a background of volunteering with the Police Cadets, working as a 999 call taker for the South East Coast Ambulance service (SECAMB), to then becoming a PCSO within Neighbourhood Policing.
"I’ve got lots of different stories from these roles, which have inspired me to pursue my career as a PC!"
Sussex Police continues to recruit for a variety of roles, offering diverse career paths to match a wide range of skills and interests.
Some of our current opportunities include positions as, Police Constables, Police Community Support Officers, Detectives, 999 Call Handlers, Detention Officers, and Analysts.
Whether you're seeking a dynamic frontline position, or a vital supporting role behind the scenes, Sussex Police provides countless ways to make a difference.
If you are interested in finding out more about recruitment, or would like to take a look at the current roles available, you can visit the Sussex Police careers or vacancies pages.