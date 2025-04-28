Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police has issued a warning to dog owners.

It has highlighted the 'devastating consequences' of dogs attacking livestock.

A police spokesperson said: “Many fields in rural areas contain livestock, and whilst you may believe your dog would never harm another animal, the mere presence of a dog chasing livestock can have devastating consequences.

"Animals may die from shock or pregnant livestock may lose their unborn young, causing both emotional distress and financial losses to farmers.

'Please be aware that farmers have the legal right to shoot dogs on sight that are endangering their livestock,' says Sussex Police. Pic: Sussex Police

“Sheep and cattle worrying is a criminal offence. If your dog is involved in such an incident, you could face prosecution and substantial financial penalties. Please be aware that farmers have the legal right to shoot dogs on sight that are endangering their livestock.

"Whilst we want the public to enjoy Sussex's beautiful countryside, we ask that you please respect rural protocols. There are numerous designated footpaths available, which can be accessed via the East Sussex County website: https://orlo.uk/bsUgf.

"These paths include proper access points with gates and stiles.

"If you are ever uncertain, always keep your dog on a lead."

