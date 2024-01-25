Sussex Police welcomes 67 new officers to the force at ceremony in Uckfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police constables were attested during a ceremony held at East Sussex National Hotel in Uckfield on Thursday, January 18.

Of the 67 new recruits, 26 of those are joining the Initial Police Learning Development Programme (IPLDP+), a non-degree route now offered alongside other entry routes, providing a greater choice to aspiring police officers.

Meanwhile, 22 are joining the Detective Constable Degree Holder Entry Programme (DC DHEP) and 19 are taking the Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) route, which results in a degree while learning and earning.

Three of the new officers who are embarking on the IPLDP+ route have shared why they have chosen policing as a career.

Roberta Saidurov, from West Sussex, said: “I am originally from Lithuania but I have lived in the UK for 20 years. I am looking forward to protecting the country that I have grown to love.

“Previous to this, I was a PCSO for four years in Worthing and I loved every day of it.”

Kieren Maguire, 22, from Worthing, said: “I have wanted to join the Police since I was 16. In college I studied a Uniformed Services course which taught me about the different public and military services in England, and the discipline that I can apply to a role in the police.

“I took part in the PCDA course when I was 19, but I struggled with the academic side of the degree, so I decided to take a break to gain more life experience.

“I joined the Public Confidence Team in Sussex Police shortly after I left the PCDA, which taught me a lot.

“I saw that Sussex Police was offering a non-degree option, so I signed up to restart the job I love!”

Albert Hinkley, 27, from Brighton, said: “I had always considered a career in policing, however it was my time working with the homeless community as a support worker that reinforced my desire to join the force.

“While working across the country for different projects, we would have to communicate with 999/101 contact handlers and police officers for safeguarding purposes.

“The professionalism and dedication of the police officers inspired me to apply for the role, and their focus and drive towards protecting vulnerable people was always at the centre of their concerns.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “I am incredibly proud to welcome 67 new officers into Sussex Police and I am looking forward to seeing how they embark on their new career and the positive impact they are going to make policing our communities.

“They will help us achieve our key priorities of protecting our communities and the wider public, catching criminals and delivering an outstanding service to victims, witnesses and the public.

“We are happy to be able to offer a variety of entry routes into policing here in Sussex, such as the non-degree route, providing more choice and flexibility for those wishing to make a positive difference in their communities.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I regularly hear from the public that they want to see more police officers on the beat, keeping our county safe. By offering a multitude of courses and training programmes for those wanting to become police officers, Sussex Police is able to continue to build on its diverse and skilled workforce.

“The attestation ceremony is an important event for new officers, as their friends and families proudly watch them swear their oath to serve with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality.

“I warmly welcome the additional 67 police officers to Sussex Police and know that our communities will benefit from their presence.”

We are currently open for recruitment and offer multiple entry routes into policing. We have routes for those who hold a degree, those who do not, and for those who would like to gain a policing qualification.