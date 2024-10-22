Sussex Police welcomes new cohort of 56 officers at attestation ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police proudly welcomed a new cohort of 56 officers during an attestation ceremony held on Wednesday [October 16].

The event marked an important milestone as the recruits officially took their oath to King Charles III, in front of distinguished guests, including Chief Constable Jo Shiner and the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Lucinda Fraser DL.

The new officers bring with them a wealth of diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, which will enrich the force's approach to policing.

This diversity strengthens Sussex Police's ability to effectively serve communities, ensuring that they remain connected to the people they protect and uphold their commitment to delivering fair and inclusive policing for all.

Chief Constable, Jo Shiner said: “It’s an honour to welcome 56 newly attested officers into Sussex Police, marking the beginning of their careers at a ceremony held on October 16 at the East Sussex National Hotel.

“I am eager to see the contributions they will make as they serve our communities. Their work will be central to achieving our primary objectives, protect communities, catch criminals, and deliver an outstanding service.

“We take pride in offering various pathways into policing in Sussex, giving individuals more opportunities and flexibility to positively impact the communities they serve."

Among the new recruits is PC Mitch Keen, who was asked why he wanted to become an officer with Sussex Police.

He said: “I've wanted to be an officer since I was about three years old. I love problem solving and helping people, and that is exactly what the role of a Police Constable is.

“I also value knowing I'll be able to make a real positive impact, whether that means arresting a suspect or safeguarding a victim, helping a vulnerable adult, or being the person a child can feel safe talking to.”

With a former career in the British Army, PC Ethan Wright, who will now be serving in the West Sussex division at Sussex Police, was also asked why he decided that being an officer was the career move for him.

He said: “I want to help make the community a better place to live in, and to deliver a positive impact and service to the lives of those in Sussex.”

When PC Erin Thickett was also asked why she wanted to join Sussex Police, she said: “I have always been interested in law and how the justice system works.

“I am aware of how demanding the career can be, however no two days are the same. This makes me motivated to constantly improve myself and my learning.

“My main goal is to make a positive change within my community, providing support and protecting the public from any harm that may arise. The outcome from this gives me a real sense of pride and it is rewarding knowing I have made a positive contribution.”

PC Harvey Fox, who will be working on the East Sussex division also said: “I joined Sussex Police to be part of a family where day in, day out I can happily say that I've made a difference.

“I will be posted to the East Sussex division. This means I will know within myself that I'm doing my absolute best, going above and beyond, to make the area I'm proud to live in a better place for both my family and the wider public.”

Sussex Police is continuing to actively recruit for a wide range of roles.

The force offers diverse career paths to suit different skills and interests, including positions as police constables, detectives, and community support officers.

In addition, there are opportunities in areas such as forensics, communications, and IT.

Whether you’re looking for an operational role on the frontline or a supporting role behind the scenes, Sussex Police provides numerous ways to make a positive difference in the community.

For more information on current vacancies and entry routes, visit Sussex Police’s careers page.