Sussex Police will have a ‘significant budget gap’ in 2024/25, warms Chief Constable

The Chief Constable of Sussex Police has warned that the force will have a ‘significant budget gap’ in 2024/25.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner

Jo Shiner spoke during a meeting with Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne on Friday (December 15) where she said Sussex ‘remained one of the lowest-funded forces in the country’.

The force will receive a settlement grant of £130,179,042 from the government in 2024/25 – an increase of just under £10million on 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But CC Shiner said that the budget would still fall short, even if the police’s portion of the average Band D council tax bill was increased by the maximum £13 next year.

Stressing that this was not because the force was inefficient or ineffective, the Chief said that tens of millions of pounds worth of savings had been made over the years.

But issues such as inflation and the increased complexity and costs of some investigations had not made things easy.