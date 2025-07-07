Sussex Police work with town centre businesses in crackdown on phone robbery

Sussex Police say they are working with town centre businesses in a bid to crack down on phone robbery.

They spoke out following the adoption of a ‘locked door’ policy now in place at the 02 mobile phone store in West Street, Horsham.

02 says that the policy is not operating at all of its 02 shops – only at those which have been increasingly targeted by thieves, including the Horsham store. The shop now has a security guard to let customers in and out.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We understand the public’s concerns about phone robbery, which has become a problem both globally and locally. It can have a huge impact on shop workers and in our communities.

“We work with partners in West Sussex including town centre businesses and local authorities to help prevent crime, and we continue to work with forces across the country to help disrupt serious criminals.”

Meanwhile, Met Police officers announced last week that they had arrested 10 people as part of an investigation into a series of robberies at phone shops in London and across the south of England, including in Horsham and East Grinstead.

Flying Squad detectives worked to identify an organised crime group believed to be behind 13 robberies between February and early June.

The Met took on the investigation after identifying a number of similar incidents where suspects stole thousands of pounds worth of new phones from secure store rooms at high street phone stores.

Staff reported being threatened by the suspects who often had their faces covered and were sometimes armed with weapons.