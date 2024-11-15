Sussex protest 'hate crime': Man hands himself in to police
Sussex Police issued a public appeal after an incident near the Clock Tower in Brighton on Saturday (November 9) – with officers ‘aware of a video circulating on social media’.
The force later published a photo of a man ‘officers wished to speak to’.
In an update on Friday afternoon (November 15), a police statement read: “A man has handed himself in to police following a public appeal into a hate crime incident reported in Brighton.
“The 39-year-old from Brighton remains in police custody at this time.
“Sussex Police recognises there is the potential for increased tensions and is engaging with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.
“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact Sussex Police.”