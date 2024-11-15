Sussex protest 'hate crime': Man hands himself in to police

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:42 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 14:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is in police custody after reports of a ‘hate crime’ incident at a protest in Sussex.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal after an incident near the Clock Tower in Brighton on Saturday (November 9) – with officers ‘aware of a video circulating on social media’.

The force later published a photo of a man ‘officers wished to speak to’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an update on Friday afternoon (November 15), a police statement read: “A man has handed himself in to police following a public appeal into a hate crime incident reported in Brighton.

A man is in police custody after reports of a ‘hate crime’ incident at a protest in Brighton. (Stock image / National World)A man is in police custody after reports of a ‘hate crime’ incident at a protest in Brighton. (Stock image / National World)
A man is in police custody after reports of a ‘hate crime’ incident at a protest in Brighton. (Stock image / National World)

“The 39-year-old from Brighton remains in police custody at this time.

“Sussex Police recognises there is the potential for increased tensions and is engaging with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact Sussex Police.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice