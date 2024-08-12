Sussex Police stood up a large policing operation in response to ‘potential criminal disorder’ last Wednesday evening (August 7) and deployed officers to Brighton and Hastings.

A peaceful protest, involving 2,000 people, took place in Queens Road, Brighton. Police said last week that there were ‘no incidents of note and no arrests’.

However, a man has since been arrested and charged.

“Sussex Police has charged a man with several offences following a counter protest in Brighton on Wednesday (August 7),” a police spokesperson said.

"Ian Ward, 53 – of Old Mill Close, Portslade – has been charged with affray, assaulting an emergency worker and common assault, further to investigation and identification of the suspect post-event.

“He is remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 12.”

Police said officers and PCSOs will ‘continue to provide a visible and reassuring presence’ across the county.

Anyone with information or concerns is asked to speak to local officers or report online, through 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency quoting Operation Skylark.

Last Wednesday also saw approximately 400 members of the public attend Cambridge Gardens in Hastings for a peaceful protest. The protest was monitored by police officers. There were ‘no incidents of note and no arrests’, police said.

On Friday (August 9), around 400 people attended a peaceful protest in Crawley. One man was arrested and two men escorted away.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have tonight facilitated a peaceful protest in Crawley. Police had a significant presence and there were no incidents of note.

“Following a small anti-immigration protest at the location, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening or abusive behaviour contrary to the Public Order Act and remains in custody at this time.

“Two further men were escorted away from the area by police and were issued with a Section 35 dispersal order.

“We would like to thank the community for their support, engagement and providing information to help us keep people safe.”

1 . Brighton protest Hundreds of counter-protesters took to the streets of Brighton on Wednesday, August 7 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

