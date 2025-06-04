A rise in reports of sex crimes at railway stations in Sussex are being seen by the police as a ‘positive sign’.

Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice obtained figures via FOI requests, which revealed that there has been an increase in sex crimes at railway stations across Sussex over the past year.

"Thousands of railway station crimes are reported every year, and sex offences at stations across the UK have soared to all-time highs,” a spokesperson for the researchers said.

"Figures obtained by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice found that, since 2022, there have been over 150 reported sex crimes at railway stations across Sussex.

"The British Transport Police’s (BTP) 2024 annual report shows that there has been a ten per cent rise in recorded sexual offences against women on railways from the previous year, up from 2,246 to 2,475.”

BTP Detective Chief Inspector Nia Mellor said tackling sexual offences is ‘our top priority’.

She added: “We take every report of sexual harassment or violence extremely seriously.

"We know that these crimes commonly go underreported, which is why we relentlessly campaign to encourage witnesses and victims to report these offences to us.

"With this, we expect the number of reports to continue to rise. We view this increase as a positive sign that our efforts are paying off, and that women and girls are feeling more confident to report all forms of sexual harassment and violence on the rail network to us.

"We are working tirelessly to stamp out this unacceptable behaviour. We have patrols of uniformed and specially trained plain clothes officers across the railway day and night to catch offenders and reassure passengers as they travel, along with access to over 150,000 cameras across the railway network, which can provide us with clear, high-quality images.

"Each report we receive provides us with valuable information which we can use to build a picture of an offender. Often it allows us to notice a pattern of offending behaviour so we can take action. If you experience or witness sexual harassment or a sexual offence on the railway, we urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 . In an emergency always dial 999."

A survey of 2,000 people – commissioned by the BTP in 2024 – found that more than a third of women had been a victim of sexual harassment or sexual offending on their commute.

“Despite this, a large number of women do not report their experiences, as many people feel scared or believe that their experience won’t be taken seriously,” the spokesperson for Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice added.

"In 2022, the British Transport Police logged 56 sex crimes at Sussex stations, the second-highest number of crimes over the past three years.

"A year later, this number decreased to 54 sex crimes.

"Train stations in the area have seen a rise in sex crimes over the past year, with a total of 70.

“Crime on the transport network hit a record high last year, with almost 80,000 offences recorded by the BTP in 2023/24.

"Violent crimes and sex offences have both soared to all-time highs, doubling in the last ten years and overall, levels are 55 per cent up on a decade earlier.”

When it comes to crime on the railway, it's been identified that sexual harassment is ‘under-reported’, which ‘makes it hard for law enforcement to intervene’.

