Sussex rape investigation: Joseph Eubank appears at crown court
Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, was charged in December 2023 with two counts of rape, which are said to have happened near Brighton Palace Pier on the evening of Friday, July 16, 2022.
Eubank had been released on police bail with strict conditions, to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 11, 2024.
A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "The defendant was released on conditional bail, with the conditions being that he lives and sleeps at his home in Hill Drive, Hove, with a curfew between 8pm and 8am each night.
"He will need to present himself to police, if required, during this time. The final condition was that he does apply for any travel documentation.”
The case was sent to Lewes Crown Court – where Eubank appeared on Thursday, February 8 for a pre-trial preparatory hearing.
Sussex Police confirmed Eubank was again released on court bail ‘with strict conditions’.
A further pre-trial review has been scheduled for August 29, 2024, with the trial expected to start on September 23 at a ‘court to be confirmed’, police said.