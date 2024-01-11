Sussex rape investigation: Joseph Eubank appears in court
Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, was charged in December 2023 with two offences, which are said to have happened near Brighton Palace Pier on the evening of Friday, July 16, 2022.
Eubank had been released on police bail with strict conditions, to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 11, 2024.
Sussex Police confirmed that, after his appearance on Thursday, Eubank has now been released on court bail with the conditions that: he lives and sleeps at his home address in Hove; he does not apply for travel documents to allow him to travel outside England and Wales; abides by a curfew between 8pm and 8am. These are subject to doorstep checks by police.
Eubank, who has not yet entered a plea, will next appear on February 8 for a preliminary hearing at Lewes Crown Court, police confirmed.