A man has appeared in court, charged with the rape of a girl near Brighton Pier.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, was charged in December 2023 with two offences, which are said to have happened near Brighton Palace Pier on the evening of Friday, July 16, 2022.

Eubank had been released on police bail with strict conditions, to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 11, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police confirmed that, after his appearance on Thursday, Eubank has now been released on court bail with the conditions that: he lives and sleeps at his home address in Hove; he does not apply for travel documents to allow him to travel outside England and Wales; abides by a curfew between 8pm and 8am. These are subject to doorstep checks by police.