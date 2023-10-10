Detectives are looking to identify ‘several key witnesses’ in connection with an ongoing rape investigation in Brighton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said a woman in her 40s reported being raped on Brighton Beach on Sunday, September 10 – near Kings Road Arches, between 2am and 5.30am.

As an investigation continues, police have released images of four individuals on the beach between 5.40am and 6am on the morning of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We believe they may be able to provide information,” a police spokesperson said.

As an investigation continues, police have released images of four individuals on the beach between 5.40am and 6am on the morning of the incident. Photo: Sussex Police

“The person pictured in the distance on the beach is believed to be a metal detectorist, seen walking along the seafront around the same time.

"If you recognise any of these people, or were around this area of the beach around a similar time, please come forward via the Sussex Police website or 101, quoting Operation Carpenter.”

The victim is still being supported by specialist officers, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives are also looking to identify a man captured on CCTV at Brighton Railway Station, getting on a train to London Bridge shortly after the attack. Read more details here.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We believe this person may be able to help." Photo: Sussex Police

A 36-year-old man – Ali Mozaffari, of Golders Green Road in Barnet – has already been charged with rape in connection with the incident and remanded in custody, police said.

Police said Mozaffari is due for trial at a court to be determined on February 26, 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: “We are continuing to work tirelessly to find those responsible for this appalling crime and secure the justice the victim so deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our hope is that these images jog the memories of anyone around the beach at that time. Are you one of this group pictured at the beach? Were you along the seafront with a metal detector? We want to speak to you.