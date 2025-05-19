New data has revealed that people in Sussex are most at risk of falling victim to romance fraud.

Romance fraud is the engineering of a supposed friendship or relationship for fraudulent, financial gain.

Evidence gathered by fraud recovery experts at Action Fraud Claims Advice revealed that people in the UK claim to have lost more than £250 million in just three years because of dating scams.

More than £7.3m of it came from victims based in Sussex.

According to Sussex Police, romance fraud is ‘one of the fastest growing crime types’ affecting the vulnerable. Photo: Sussex Police

The figures came to light after Freedom of Information requests were made to the national reporting centre for fraud. This revealed that there were 21,976 reports of dating scams received between 2022/23 and 2024/25.

“Based on self-reported losses, Sussex victims parted with a collective £7,383,450 after being manipulated by scammers pretending to pursue a romantic relationship,” a spokesperson for Action Fraud Claims Advice said.

"With 788 cases traced back to the region overseen by Sussex Police, the average loss for a victim is £9,370.

“That mean figure is slightly below the UK average of £10,324 lost per case (not including Scotland).

“The £7.3m-plus total stolen from Sussex residents by dating fraudsters was only eclipsed by five regions, including Greater London (£47.2m) and Thames Valley (£10.9m).”

In total, reported losses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland from 2022/23 to 2024/25 reached £271,430,524 – described by the researchers as ‘deeply concerning’.

According to Action Fraud, the average age for a fraud victim was 47 years old in 2022/23, rising marginally to 48 the year after, and 49 in 2024/25.

A JF Law spokesperson told Action Fraud Claims Advice: “Dating fraud is a shameless and cruel crime, and unfortunately one which is being seen more and more in the UK.

“Fraudsters prey upon people’s trust and desire for companionship to line their own pockets. Nobody who falls victim to these scams deserves it.

“What they do deserve is sympathy and support with reclaiming their losses, which is what we do for people around the country every day."

According to Sussex Police, romance fraud is ‘one of the fastest growing crime types’ affecting the vulnerable. In Sussex, all victims of romance fraud are treated as vulnerable by crime type.

A police spokesperson said: “Romance fraud is a serious crime. If you suspect it, you must report it.

“If you, or someone you know is vulnerable to Romance fraud please report it online or call us on 101.

“Alternatively, you can report suspicions of Romance fraud anonymously to Scamalytics. Using an online form you can enter images, names and details of potential Romance fraudsters. This not only keeps yourself and your loved ones safe from Romance fraud, but could prevent others from falling victim too.

“If you or someone you know has been a victim of Romance fraud you can find further advice from Victim Support.”

To read more, and see some case studies, visit www.sussex.police.uk/romance-fraud.

Action Fraud Claims Advice spoke to Lisa Mills – a senior fraud manager at Victim Support, earlier this year.

Ms Mills said: “Romance fraud is a devastating crime. For victims, it isn’t just a question of losing large sums of money.

“The psychological and emotional impact of being deceived by someone you trusted deeply can knock your confidence and sense of self-worth enormously.

“If you have been a victim, you are not to blame – fraudsters are skilled manipulators who use social engineering to manipulate thousands of people every year.”

Action Fraud Claims Advice is a fraud recovery advice service, where victims of fraud can be connected to an expert for support in reclaiming lost funds.

Victims of dating scams can contact Action Fraud by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk. They can also get in touch with Victim Support online or by calling 08 08 16 89 111.