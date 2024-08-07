After the news that three people have been jailed for their involvement in UK riots, people in Sussex have been warned they will also 'face the full weight of the law’ if they follow suit.

Sussex Police said it is ‘aware of growing public concern’ following recent far-right criminal disorder seen across the country.

‘Peaceful protests’ have reportedly been planned across Sussex – including in Crawley, Hastings and Brighton. Sussex Police has since ‘mobilised significant additional and specialist resources’ ahead of the proposed events.

There has been widespread violence across the UK – sparked by the killings of three young girls in Southport last week. Rioters targeted the Merseyside town following a vigil for the three young girls.

Sussex Police said it is ‘aware of growing public concern’ following recent far-right criminal disorder seen across the country, including in Rotherham (pictured). Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Katy Bourne, Sussex police and crime commissioner said: “Firstly, I want to reassure all Sussex residents and particularly those who are feeling most unsafe that Sussex Police are ready to protect you.

“Our police force is well trained in dealing with all public disorder incidents and have plans in place to swiftly and robustly tackle those who choose to act outside the law.

“There is never an excuse for violence and we will ensure Sussex will not be a comfortable place for people who spread hate of any kind. My message to those who try is that you will be swiftly dealt with and face the full weight of the law and subsequent consequences that follow.

"With much of this ongoing violence being spread through misinformation, I also urge people to check their sources of information and think before they ‘share’ or ‘re-post’. Remember to challenge what you see online, and where appropriate, report it to the police via 101 or in an emergency via 999, quoting Operation Skylark.”

Sussex Police said the force is aware of information ‘circulating online’ about planned events in Brighton, Hastings and Crawley and ‘robust plans are in place to protect our communities’.

A spokesperson added: “People have the right to go about their daily business in safety and we are fully prepared to use all of our powers against anyone who threatens this.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in some areas over the coming days, and we are actively engaging with our communities to provide reassurance and a clear point of contact.

“We will continue to closely monitor all available information, alongside our local and national partners, to identify and address any emerging concerns and take action where required.

“Please follow trusted news sources – such as local media or the social media channels of Sussex Police and our partners – for the latest updates and to verify any information you may see online.”

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court said the ‘message to the residents of Sussex is clear’.

"We stand ready and prepared to keep you safe and will tackle any criminal disorder that threatens the unity of our communities,” he added.

"I am equally clear that anyone planning to take part in criminal disorder in Sussex will regret their actions. Do not do it. Our officers are mobilised and fully prepared, and the ramifications for those involved will stretch far beyond the conclusion of any incidents.

“Please do speak to local officers for reassurance and report any concerns to the police via the usual channels – online, through 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.”